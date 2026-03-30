Police open fire at vehicle suspected of transporting drugs in Negombo
March 30, 2026 05:27 pm
A team of officers from the Police Narcotics Bureau fired at a vehicle in Negombo suspected of transporting drugs.
The shooting occurred this afternoon (30) after the vehicle failed to stop when signaled for inspection and continued moving forward.
The vehicle was damaged in the incident, and one Narcotics Bureau officer sustained injuries.
Subsequently, police arrested two individuals in the vehicle with over 500 grams of ice in their possession.