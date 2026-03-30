Election Commission expands eServices for voter access

The Election Commission has expanded its eServices system to make it easier for citizens to access services without visiting Grama Niladhari offices, district election offices, or the Commission itself.

The services can be accessed via https://eservices.elections.gov.lk or ec.lk/es, including by scanning the QR code. Any internet-enabled computer or smartphone can be used at any time of day, according to the Election Commission.

Under the eServices system, citizens can:

Verify their voter registration details or submit applications for voter registration or change of residence in preparation for the 2026 voter registry update.

Register to vote for citizens who have turned 18 but are not yet on the voter registry.

Pre-register young citizens who have received a national ID but are not yet 18.

Access voter registration information since 2015, including certified voter registration statements signed by the Commissioner General of Elections.

Submit requests for special assistance for voters with disabilities.

The Commission has stated that instructions for using these services are available on each service portal.