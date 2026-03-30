Applications called for 2026 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam

Applications called for 2026 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam

March 30, 2026   06:52 pm

The Department of Examinations has issued a notice calling for applications for the Grade 5 Scholarship examination scheduled to be held on August 9, 2026.

Applications will be accepted from today (30) until midnight on April 30. The Department emphasized that the deadline will not be extended under any circumstances.

Only students currently studying in Grade 5 at government schools or government-approved private schools are eligible to sit for the examination.

The Department further stated that scholarships will be awarded only to students from low-income families who are under 11 years of age as of January 31, 2027.

Applications must be submitted online, and relevant instructions can be obtained by visiting: https://onlineexams.gov.lk/eic

Detailed guidelines for students with special needs are also included in the official instruction sheet.

For further information the public can contact the Department via following methods:

0112 784 537 / 0112 786 616 / 0112 784 208 / 0112 786 200 / 0112 784 201

Hotline: 1911

Fax: 0112 784 422

Email: http://gr5schexam@gmail.com

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