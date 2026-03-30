Diesel prices in UK reach highest level in 40 months

Diesel prices in the United Kingdom have reached their highest level since December 2022, while petrol has also hit a 28-month high.

Average petrol prices are now 152 pence a litre, with diesel at 181.2 pence.

Royal Automobile Club policy chief Simon Williams informed the BBC it now costs £10.55 more to fill up a typical petrol family car than it did at the start of the Iran conflict. For diesel cars, owners are paying £21.35 more.

The war in Iran and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz have pushed global fuel costs up sharply - with some countries bringing in measures to cut usage.

Sri Lanka has introduced fuel rationing, while two Australian states have made public transport free to encourage people not to drive.

Source: BBC

-- Agencies