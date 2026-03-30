Discussion held to review progress of Prajashakthi national programme

Discussion held to review progress of Prajashakthi national programme

March 30, 2026   07:33 pm

A discussion to review the progress of the “Prajashakthi” national programme, implemented by the government with the aim of empowering communities and ensuring the equitable distribution of economic benefits within society, was held today (30) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of the Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, Upali Pannilage.

During the discussion, extensive attention was given to the current progress of the Prajashakthi Programme for 2026, the relevant capacity-building programmes, as well as the initiatives to be implemented in 2027.

Particular focus was also placed on the preparation of budget proposals for the forthcoming year, and it was decided to convene a meeting of the Prajashakthi Steering Committee on April 6 to make decisions in this regard, according to the President’s Media Division.

In line with the government’s policy statement, the Prajashakthi Programme is being implemented as a multi-dimensional community empowerment initiative. It is one of three national-level programmes carried out under the government, with the objective of ensuring that the benefits of economic development are distributed fairly among all segments of society, while promoting comprehensive development in rural areas through targeted interventions, the PMD added.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, Sampath Manthrinayake; Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Kapila Janaka Bandara; and Additional Secretary to the President, H.M.M.U.B. Herath, along with members of the Board of Directors of the Rural Development Department and several officials from relevant institutions, were present at the occasion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-30

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)

State sector must embrace the entrepreneurial attitude  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

State sector must embrace the entrepreneurial attitude  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Strait of Hormuz closure could trigger food crisis in Sri Lanka, prices may surge over 15%, study warns (English)

Strait of Hormuz closure could trigger food crisis in Sri Lanka, prices may surge over 15%, study warns (English)

Minister convenes astrologers for a conference amid clash over 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' (English)

Minister convenes astrologers for a conference amid clash over 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin