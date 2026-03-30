Discussion held to review progress of Prajashakthi national programme

A discussion to review the progress of the “Prajashakthi” national programme, implemented by the government with the aim of empowering communities and ensuring the equitable distribution of economic benefits within society, was held today (30) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of the Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, Upali Pannilage.

During the discussion, extensive attention was given to the current progress of the Prajashakthi Programme for 2026, the relevant capacity-building programmes, as well as the initiatives to be implemented in 2027.

Particular focus was also placed on the preparation of budget proposals for the forthcoming year, and it was decided to convene a meeting of the Prajashakthi Steering Committee on April 6 to make decisions in this regard, according to the President’s Media Division.

In line with the government’s policy statement, the Prajashakthi Programme is being implemented as a multi-dimensional community empowerment initiative. It is one of three national-level programmes carried out under the government, with the objective of ensuring that the benefits of economic development are distributed fairly among all segments of society, while promoting comprehensive development in rural areas through targeted interventions, the PMD added.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, Sampath Manthrinayake; Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Kapila Janaka Bandara; and Additional Secretary to the President, H.M.M.U.B. Herath, along with members of the Board of Directors of the Rural Development Department and several officials from relevant institutions, were present at the occasion.