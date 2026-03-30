Ships from Pakistan, China and India cross Strait of Hormuz

Ships from Pakistan, China and India cross Strait of Hormuz

March 30, 2026   08:04 pm

More ships are passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to shipping data, but still far fewer than before the Middle East conflict erupted, global energy analysts say.

Pakistan announced last weekend that Iran would allow 20 of its flagged ships to pass through the key shipping route.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on X that two ships would transit a day, adding: “This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation.”
Pakistan has sought to mediate between the US and Iran in an effort to end the conflict.

US President Donald Trump told the Financial Times that the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Ghalibaf had “authorised the (Pakistani) ships to me.”

Iran has not responded to this specific claim.

Separately, two large Chinese container vessels were able to cross the Strait on Monday, according to ship tracking service Marine Traffic, and are now bound for Port Klang in Malaysia.

Last week Marine Traffic said that several vessels had been able to pass into the Indian Ocean after sailing close to the Iranian coast.

“Iran appears to be pursuing a calibrated strategy in the Strait of Hormuz, using selective vessel passage as strategic signalling rather than imposing full disruption,” Marine Traffic added.

Among the ships that passed through the Strait at the weekend, according to Marine Traffic, were two large Indian vessels carrying liquid petroleum gas, which has been in short supply in India.

Their passage follows an agreement between Iran and India two weeks ago that allowed two Indian-flagged tankers through the Strait.

Iran has maintained that the Strait remains open to vessels that are not operated by states aligned with the US or Israel.

Source: CNN

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-30

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)

State sector must embrace the entrepreneurial attitude  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

State sector must embrace the entrepreneurial attitude  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Strait of Hormuz closure could trigger food crisis in Sri Lanka, prices may surge over 15%, study warns (English)

Strait of Hormuz closure could trigger food crisis in Sri Lanka, prices may surge over 15%, study warns (English)

Minister convenes astrologers for a conference amid clash over 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' (English)

Minister convenes astrologers for a conference amid clash over 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin