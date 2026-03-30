Ships from Pakistan, China and India cross Strait of Hormuz

More ships are passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to shipping data, but still far fewer than before the Middle East conflict erupted, global energy analysts say.

Pakistan announced last weekend that Iran would allow 20 of its flagged ships to pass through the key shipping route.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on X that two ships would transit a day, adding: “This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation.”

Pakistan has sought to mediate between the US and Iran in an effort to end the conflict.

US President Donald Trump told the Financial Times that the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Ghalibaf had “authorised the (Pakistani) ships to me.”

Iran has not responded to this specific claim.

Separately, two large Chinese container vessels were able to cross the Strait on Monday, according to ship tracking service Marine Traffic, and are now bound for Port Klang in Malaysia.

Last week Marine Traffic said that several vessels had been able to pass into the Indian Ocean after sailing close to the Iranian coast.

“Iran appears to be pursuing a calibrated strategy in the Strait of Hormuz, using selective vessel passage as strategic signalling rather than imposing full disruption,” Marine Traffic added.

Among the ships that passed through the Strait at the weekend, according to Marine Traffic, were two large Indian vessels carrying liquid petroleum gas, which has been in short supply in India.

Their passage follows an agreement between Iran and India two weeks ago that allowed two Indian-flagged tankers through the Strait.

Iran has maintained that the Strait remains open to vessels that are not operated by states aligned with the US or Israel.

Source: CNN

- Agencies