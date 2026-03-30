Probe launched over alleged birthday celebration for suspect in custody

A controversy has emerged after reports that a birthday celebration was arranged for Ishara Sewwandi, who is currently in custody of the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) over allegations linked to the murder of Ganemulla Sanjeewa.

According to reports, Sewwandi’s birthday fell on Sunday (29), and information was received by Head of Colombo Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nishantha Soysa, that an event has been organized to celebrate the birthday inside the Colombo Crime Division. The tip-off came from a private informant and was later confirmed by an intelligence officer attached to the unit.

Following this, the DIG had instructed the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) via telephone to immediately halt the event. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahesh Kumarasinghe was also dispatched to the location, while the DIG himself arrived shortly after to oversee the situation.

Investigations revealed that the cake had been brought in by Sewwandi’s brother, while her aunt and cousin had also visited the premises for the celebration. It was further uncovered that arrangements had been made to bring Sewwandi out of her cell to cut the cake.

A senior police officer stated that the OIC had granted permission for the event, reportedly cautioning those involved not to take photographs to avoid them being shared online.

Statements have been recorded from around 15 individuals, including Sewwandi’s relatives and police officers who were on duty at the time.

The DIG has also instructed the Police Special Investigation Unit in writing to conduct an urgent inquiry into the conduct of the OIC. Investigations have revealed that the OIC had been in contact with Sewwandi’s brother prior to the incident.

Police sources indicate that the OIC may have facilitated and planned the event, and disciplinary action, including possible suspension, is likely.

Further investigations are being carried out under the direct supervision of DIG Nishantha Soysa.