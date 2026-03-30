Iran War: Thousands killed in the Middle East in the past 31 days

Iran War: Thousands killed in the Middle East in the past 31 days

March 30, 2026   09:52 pm

Thousands of people have been killed during the conflict in the Middle East since it began on February 28, according to a CNN tally of death tolls released by regional authorities.

Accordingly, at least 1,900 people have been killed in attacks on Iran since February 28, the Iranian Red Crescent reported. On March 16, Iran’s foreign minister said “hundreds of Iranian civilians,” including more than 200 children, had been killed since the conflict began.

Meanwhile, at least 1,247 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon since March 2, the country’s Health Ministry said in an update today. At least 124 children are among those killed, the ministry noted.

Furthermore, 101 people have been killed across Iraq since the war began, authorities have said. In the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, at least 13 people have been killed, according to the regional government.

Some 19 civilians have been killed inside Israel since the conflict began. Six Israeli soldiers have also been killed in southern Lebanon, according to the Israeli military.

Moreover, thirteen US service members have been killed since the US war with Iran began a month ago, according to the US Central Command.

Dozens of people have also been killed in other countries in the region since the conflict began. Deaths due to the conflict have been reported in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, the occupied West Bank, Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia since February 28, according to local authorities.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies

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