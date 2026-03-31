Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the island

Warm weather conditions prevailing over the island are expected to continue, today (31), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, the Met. Department added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.