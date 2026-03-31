Iranian plan to impose tolls on Strait of Hormuz approved - state media

Iranian plan to impose tolls on Strait of Hormuz approved - state media

March 31, 2026   06:03 am

A parliamentary committee in Iran has approved plans to impose tolls on traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated Fars news agency.

It reports that a member of the national security commission has confirmed the approval of the plan, which would also see US and Israeli ships barred from moving through the strait.

It adds that, under the plans, other countries that have participated in sanctions against Iran would also be barred.

The AFP news agency reported the new toll system was announced on Iranian state television, which said Iran would implement them in co-operation with Oman.

About 20% of the world’s crude usually passes through the vital shipping way which lies between Iran and Oman.

However, since the war began, crossings have plummeted by around 95 percent, according to maritime intelligence firm Kpler.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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