GMOA to launch nationwide token strike today

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to launch a nationwide token strike, today (31) at 8 a.m. based on several demands, including the alleged illegal transfers of doctors.

The Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association, Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa, stated that the strike will commence across all hospitals island-wide.

However, he noted that the trade union action will not be carried out in maternity hospitals, children’s hospitals, the Apeksha Hospital, Maharagama, specialized kidney units, tri-forces hospitals, and the National Institute of Mental Health.

Dr. Sugathadasa further warned that if the government fails to respond to their concerns, stricter trade union actions will be taken in the future.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Health Hansaka Wijemuni recently stated regarding potential strike action by doctors:

‘‘I don’t think doctors can resort to strike action. Historically, such actions have not taken place on a large scale. Especially, I don’t think this trade union has the capacity to carry out such measures. Although various statements were made recently, nothing significant happened. However, if doctors have issues, we are ready to listen.’‘