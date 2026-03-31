Woman abducted and thrown into well in Batti: Pharmacy owner arrested

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident in Batticaloa where remains of a woman’s body were discovered in an abandoned well, and another abducted woman was rescued alive from the same location.

The arrest was made by officers of the Eastern Province Crimes Division on charges of aiding and abetting the murder. The suspect was apprehended in the Wattala area.

The individual taken into custody is a 49-year-old pharmacy owner from Wattala, who has been handed over to the Kokkadichcholai Police Station, police said.

He was produced before the Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court yesterday (30) and remanded for three days.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Kokkadichcholai Police.