Kuwait says Iran struck giant oil tanker

Kuwait says Iran struck giant oil tanker

March 31, 2026   06:41 am

Kuwait says Iran has hit one of its giant crude oil tankers that is docked at a Dubai port.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation described the incident as “a brutal Iranian airstrike” and reported there was some damage to the ship but no casualties.

The tanker “Al Salmi” was fully loaded at the time of the strike, which caused a fire onboard.

Dubai authorities said the attack involved a drone and firefighting efforts continued.

All 24 crew members are safe and uninjured, they said.

Initially Kuwait warned of a possible oil spill after the attack, but the UK maritime monitor says: “No environmental impact has been reported”.

Separately, Kuwait’s military said its air defences are responding to “hostile missile and drone attacks”, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

Source: BBC
-Agencies

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