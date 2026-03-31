Ministers voluntarily slash fuel quotas by over one-third

Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Professor Chandana Abeyratne, stated that Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers have voluntarily reduced their fuel quotas by more than one-third.

The Minister stated that the decision was reached through a collective agreement among all ministers in order to set an example to the public amid the ongoing energy crisis.

In line with this decision, senior officials, including ministry secretaries, have also taken steps to significantly reduce their fuel quotas.

The Minister further emphasized that, in the face of the global energy crisis and prevailing dry weather conditions, all state institutions, local government bodies, and the general public must act responsibly to conserve water and electricity.

“All state institutions and local government bodies need to implement special programmes to ensure the efficient use of energy and water. It is necessary to switch off unnecessary lighting in offices, minimize the use of elevators, limit high-cost advertising boards, and ensure they are turned off after 9:00 p.m. We invite not only state and local government institutions but also all citizens of the country to contribute to this effort, as everyone has a responsibility,” he added.