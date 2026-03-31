Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko to visit Sri Lanka

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko to visit Sri Lanka

March 31, 2026   07:50 am

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka today (31).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that his visit is aimed at participating in the 11th Sri Lanka–Russia Bilateral Political Consultation Meeting.

During his visit, the Russian deputy foreign minister is expected to hold bilateral discussions with senior Sri Lankan officials.

Earlier, a Russian energy deputy minister also visited the country and expressed Russia’s willingness to supply crude oil to Sri Lanka.

However, the Samajavadi Janatha Peramuna has claimed that there is a conspiracy to block oil imports from Russia.

Yesterday (30), in front of the Presidential Secretariat, Dr. G. Weerasinghe, Secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka, taking part in a protest, stated that the President has been requested to urgently facilitate the import of oil from Russia.

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