Global oil prices edge higher as war shows no sign of easing

Global oil prices continued to climb in early trade in Asia on Tuesday.

The price of US-traded oil jumped by 3% to nearly $106 (£80.52) a barrel.

US oil prices closed Monday’s trading session above $100 a barrel for the first time since the war on Iran started on 28 February. Its also the highest price of US oil since July 2022.

Brent crude - the global benchmark for oil prices - rose to $115 after gaining by more than 2% on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump has continued to threaten strikes on Iran’s infrastructure if a deal is not reached soon.

Source: BBC

--Agencies