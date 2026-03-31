CIABOC to launch centralized electronic system for asset and liability declarations today

CIABOC to launch centralized electronic system for asset and liability declarations today

March 31, 2026   09:36 am

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has announced that its centralized electronic system for submitting asset and liability declarations will be open starting today (31).

Director-General of the CIABOC, Ranga Dissanayake, stated that from today, all asset and liability declarations must be submitted exclusively through the centralized electronic system. 

Explaining further, Director-General Ranga Dissanayake said:

‘‘Under the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 9 of 2023, the Commission-managed centralized electronic system will be opened for declarants at 10 a.m. today at the Bandaranaike International Study Centre in the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) premises. Once the electronic system becomes operational, officials required to submit asset and liability declarations must do so exclusively through this system.’’

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