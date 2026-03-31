Pedestrian killed after run over by bus while crossing road

A man has died in a road accident in the Molagoda area of Kegalle, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred when a private bus travelling from Colombo to Kandy along the Kegalle–Colombo main road struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The injured pedestrian was admitted to Kegalle Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as a 54-year-old resident of Molagoda.

The bus driver has been arrested in connection with the incident, and Kegalle Police are conducting further investigations.