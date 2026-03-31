Pedestrian killed after run over by bus while crossing road

Pedestrian killed after run over by bus while crossing road

March 31, 2026   09:53 am

A man has died in a road accident in the Molagoda area of Kegalle, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred when a private bus travelling from Colombo to Kandy along the Kegalle–Colombo main road struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The injured pedestrian was admitted to Kegalle Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as a 54-year-old resident of Molagoda.

The bus driver has been arrested in connection with the incident, and Kegalle Police are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

"If India can, why cant Sri Lanka"; Sajith demands relief for people amidst energy crisis (English)

"If India can, why cant Sri Lanka"; Sajith demands relief for people amidst energy crisis (English)

Public urged to use water sparingly Dry weather poses challenge to ensure uninterrupted supply: NWSDB (English)

Public urged to use water sparingly Dry weather poses challenge to ensure uninterrupted supply: NWSDB (English)

Container arrivals increased by 10-15%; Sufficient fuel stocks available for several sectors (English)

Container arrivals increased by 10-15%; Sufficient fuel stocks available for several sectors (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by around 10%; No power cuts planned, assures PUCSL (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by around 10%; No power cuts planned, assures PUCSL (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-30

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)