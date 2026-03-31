Prices of multiple food items to increase from midnight today

Prices of multiple food items to increase from midnight today

March 31, 2026   10:32 am

The All Ceylon Restaurant Owners’ Association has announced that the prices of several food items will be increased with effect from midnight today (31), following the recent electricity tariff hike.

Accordingly, the prices of ‘Fried Rice’ and ‘Kottu’ will be increased by Rs. 30, while short eats will see an increase of Rs. 10. 

In addition, the prices of milk tea and plain tea will be raised by Rs. 5.

Chairman of the Association, Harshana Rukshan, stated that electricity consumption in almost all establishments operating canteens exceeds 180 units. 

He further noted that the decision to increase prices was taken in order to sustain the industry in the face of significantly higher electricity costs.

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