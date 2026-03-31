Parliamentary Committee calls for urgent plan on Norochcholai ash disposal

Parliamentary Committee calls for urgent plan on Norochcholai ash disposal

March 31, 2026   10:32 am

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Environment, Agriculture and Resource Sustainability has instructed officials to immediately prepare a plan for the environmentally friendly disposal of ash emitted from the Norochcholai Lakvijaya Power Plant.

These instructions were given at a meeting of the Committee held in Parliament on March 17, under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Hector Appuhamy, according to the Department of Communications of Parliament.

It was revealed during the meeting that, due to issues related to the quality of coal imported to Sri Lanka for power generation, the volume of ash emitted during electricity generation has increased significantly.

The Committee noted that if this ash is not properly disposed of, there is a risk of future environmental damage. Accordingly, officials were directed to formulate a plan under the leadership of the District Secretary of the Puttalam District to take the necessary measures.

It was also proposed that the possibility of reusing the removed ash for production purposes be studied, and that any revenue generated from such products be utilized for welfare projects benefiting the communities affected by the power plant.

In addition, the Committee instructed the Central Environmental Authority to submit a comprehensive report on whether water and air pollution have occurred as a result of the Norochcholai Power Plant.

Furthermore, the North Western Provincial Environmental Authority was also requested to provide responses within two weeks regarding the questionnaire and related matters submitted by the Committee in connection with the Norochcholai Power Plant, the statement said.

Officials of the North Western Provincial Environmental Authority stated that although the volume of ash emitted from the plant has increased, the filtration system in use at the plant is sufficient to absorb these particles. Several matters, including the issuance of environmental protection licences for the power plant, were discussed in detail.

The meeting was attended by Committee Members and Members of Parliament Kings Nelson, Roshan Akmeemana, Attorney-at-Law Chithral Fernando, Susantha Kumara Navaratne, Kitnan Selvaraj, and Upul Kithsiri.

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