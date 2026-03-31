GMOA launches nationwide token strike

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has launched the nationwide token strike, today (31), based on several demands, including the alleged illegal transfers of doctors.

The strike commenced at 8.00 a.m. across all hospitals island-wide, according to the Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association, Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa.

However, he noted that the trade union action will not be carried out in maternity hospitals, children’s hospitals, the Apeksha Hospital, Maharagama, specialized kidney units, tri-forces hospitals, and the National Institute of Mental Health.

Dr. Sugathadasa further warned that if the government fails to respond to their concerns, stricter trade union actions will be taken in the future.