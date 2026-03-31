GMOA launches nationwide token strike

GMOA launches nationwide token strike

March 31, 2026   10:57 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has launched the nationwide token strike, today (31), based on several demands, including the alleged illegal transfers of doctors.

The strike commenced at 8.00 a.m. across all hospitals island-wide, according to the Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association, Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa.

However, he noted that the trade union action will not be carried out in maternity hospitals, children’s hospitals, the Apeksha Hospital, Maharagama, specialized kidney units, tri-forces hospitals, and the National Institute of Mental Health.

Dr. Sugathadasa further warned that if the government fails to respond to their concerns, stricter trade union actions will be taken in the future.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

"If India can, why cant Sri Lanka"; Sajith demands relief for people amidst energy crisis (English)

"If India can, why cant Sri Lanka"; Sajith demands relief for people amidst energy crisis (English)

Public urged to use water sparingly Dry weather poses challenge to ensure uninterrupted supply: NWSDB (English)

Public urged to use water sparingly Dry weather poses challenge to ensure uninterrupted supply: NWSDB (English)

Container arrivals increased by 10-15%; Sufficient fuel stocks available for several sectors (English)

Container arrivals increased by 10-15%; Sufficient fuel stocks available for several sectors (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by around 10%; No power cuts planned, assures PUCSL (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by around 10%; No power cuts planned, assures PUCSL (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-30

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)