No oil leak after Kuwait tanker attack in Dubai port

Authorities in Dubai have confirmed no oil leaked from a tanker set on fire after an Iranian drone strike.

The Al Salmi tanker was fully loaded with two million barrels of oil and was docked in Dubai on its way to China, when it was hit in a drone attack and a fire broke out.

The Dubai media office has since confirmed that response teams have ‘‘successfully contained the incident involving the Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters, with no oil leakage and no injuries reported’’.

Source: BBC

--Agencies