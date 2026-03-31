No oil leak after Kuwait tanker attack in Dubai port

No oil leak after Kuwait tanker attack in Dubai port

March 31, 2026   11:45 am

Authorities in Dubai have confirmed no oil leaked from a tanker set on fire after an Iranian drone strike.

The Al Salmi tanker was fully loaded with two million barrels of oil and was docked in Dubai on its way to China, when it was hit in a drone attack and a fire broke out.

The Dubai media office has since confirmed that response teams have ‘‘successfully contained the incident involving the Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters, with no oil leakage and no injuries reported’’.

Source: BBC
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

"If India can, why cant Sri Lanka"; Sajith demands relief for people amidst energy crisis (English)

"If India can, why cant Sri Lanka"; Sajith demands relief for people amidst energy crisis (English)

Public urged to use water sparingly Dry weather poses challenge to ensure uninterrupted supply: NWSDB (English)

Public urged to use water sparingly Dry weather poses challenge to ensure uninterrupted supply: NWSDB (English)

Container arrivals increased by 10-15%; Sufficient fuel stocks available for several sectors (English)

Container arrivals increased by 10-15%; Sufficient fuel stocks available for several sectors (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by around 10%; No power cuts planned, assures PUCSL (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by around 10%; No power cuts planned, assures PUCSL (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-30

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)