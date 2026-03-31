Three Buddhist nuns critically injured in road accident in Sooriyawewa

Three Buddhist nuns have sustained serious injuries in a road accident involving a three-wheeler and two lorries in the Nugekanda area of Sooriyawewa.

The injured Buddhist nuns, who were travelling in the three-wheeler, were admitted to Hambantota General Hospital following the accident, police stated.

According to police, the three-wheeler, which was arriving from a byroad and attempting to enter the main road, collided with a lorry travelling along the main road and subsequently crashed into another small lorry that was parked roadside.

Police stated that the accident was caused by the reckless driving of the three-wheeler driver.

The driver of the three-wheeler also sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Sooriyawewa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.