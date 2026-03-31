Ex-MP Sajin Vass Gunawardena produced before court

Former Member of Parliament Sajin Vass Gunawardena, who was arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (31).

He was initially arrested on March 9 when he arrived at the Bribery Commission to record a statement and has been further remanded until March 31.

Sajin Vass Gunawardena was taken into custody by the Commission over allegations of accumulating illegal assets worth Rs. 243.8 million.

The former MP had been summoned to the Bribery Commission to provide a statement in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged acquisition of assets through unlawful means.