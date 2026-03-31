New law targeting organized criminals to be introduced within two weeks  Sri Lanka Police

New law targeting organized criminals to be introduced within two weeks  Sri Lanka Police

March 31, 2026   01:50 pm

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), Chandana Kodituwakku, has stated that a new act featuring stringent laws specifically targeting organized criminals will be introduced within the next two weeks.

DIG Kodituwakku made these remarks while participating in the Ada Derana ‘Big Focus’ program, addressing efforts to suppress drug trafficking and organized crime.

He noted that the provisions of the new act will enable law enforcement authorities to take organized criminals—who have already been convicted and imprisoned—back into police custody for further investigations.

Speaking during the program, he said, “Currently, these individuals are still being detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. However, a very stringent law specifically dedicated to organized criminals will be introduced within two weeks.”

He stated that they have identified high-profile criminals who have been convicted but continue to engage in criminal activities.  

He further stated that the new act would grant authorities the power to transfer such individuals from prison to police custody for investigations into recurring crimes, ensuring that they would no longer be able to operate from within prison.

“Furthermore, laws already exist to seize the assets of those residing overseas, and we have already confiscated assets worth billions acquired through illegal means,” he added.

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