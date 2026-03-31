Water levels of Kotmale Reservoir drop to 21.8% amid dry weather

The water level of the Kotmale Reservoir has dropped to 21.8%, amidst ongoing dry weather conditions affecting the catchment areas, the reservoir’s resident engineer said.

The total water storage currently stands at 37,276 million cubic meters, he added.

According to the official, water releases for power generation are being managed by the Water Control Secretariat.

He further noted that water levels at the Upper Kotmale Reservoir, located upstream, have also declined due to the prevailing dry conditions.