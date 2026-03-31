Several senior police officers transferred due to service requirement

A group of senior police officers have been transferred with immediate effect, according to the Police Media Division.

The transfers have been made by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) as approved by the National Police Commission.

Accordingly, one Superintendent of Police (SP) and seven Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) have been transferred.

In addition, 14 Chief Inspectors of Police have also been given transfers and new appointments, the Police Media Division stated.

These transfers and appointments have been made based on service requirements.