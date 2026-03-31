179 urea fertilizer bags seized in Matara by CAA

Authorities have raided a site where a stock of urea fertilizer was allegedly being tampered with for illegal sale, after the marked prices were removed and product information was fraudulently altered.

The operation was conducted by the Consumer Affairs Authority following a complaint received by its Matara District Office.

Officials seized 179 sacks of 50-kilogram urea fertilizer that had been relabeled with falsified pricing and details.

Suspects taken into custody, along with the confiscated fertilizer stock, are scheduled to be produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court for further legal proceedings.