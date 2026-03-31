Ex-MP Sajin Vass Gunawardena granted bail

Former Member of Parliament Sajin Vass Gunawardena, who was arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (31).

He was taken into custody by officers of the commission over allegations of accumulating illegal assets worth Rs. 243.8 million during the period between March 31, 2013 and March 31, 2014, while he served as the Monitoring MP of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During these investigations, the commission had said it was revealed that the suspect’s wife had a bank account containing over Rs. 34 million, and that a statement is required to be recorded from her regarding this matter.

Additionally, it was revealed that in 2013, a company was registered in the name of the suspect’s wife, which commenced a business in a 3,000–4,000 square-foot building at the Colombo Racecourse area, with expenditures exceeding Rs. 40 million, according to the commission.