Customs to launch digital cargo clearance system from Colombo Port
March 31, 2026 03:44 pm
The process of clearing cargo for the three cargo inspection yards from Colombo Port will be conducted online starting this Friday (03), the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs, Seevali Arukgoda has announced.
Addressing relevant stakeholders at a program held today (31), The Director General noted that through the new procedure, cargo clearance will in the future be carried out with maximum transparency and accountability.