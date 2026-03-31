Israel prepared to keep striking Iran for weeks to come, military spokesperson says
March 31, 2026 04:49 pm
Israel is prepared for “weeks” more of fighting in Iran, a military spokesman said on Tuesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview the war was “beyond the halfway point.”
Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told reporters the decision is up to political leaders. But “we are prepared to keep operating for weeks to come. We have the targets for that, the munition for that, the manpower for that, and it’s up to the leadership to decide,” he said.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies