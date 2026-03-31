Israel prepared to keep striking Iran for weeks to come, military spokesperson says

Israel is prepared for “weeks” more of fighting in Iran, a military spokesman said on Tuesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in ⁠an interview the war was “beyond the halfway point.”

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told reporters the decision is up to political leaders. But “we are prepared ⁠to keep operating for weeks to come. We have the targets ⁠for that, the munition for that, the manpower for ⁠that, and it’s up to the ⁠leadership to decide,” he said.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies