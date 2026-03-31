Suspect arrested in Kahawatta gem businessman murder case

Suspect arrested in Kahawatta gem businessman murder case

March 31, 2026   07:07 pm

An individual has been taken into custody by police in connection with the murder of a gem businessman in Kahawatta.

The suspect was hiding in a forested area in the Kahawatta when the Delwala police arrested him.

Police stated that the suspect was apprehended following a search conducted by several special police teams deployed in connection with the incident.

Police also said that the person taken into custody is a resident of Kahawatta Kanda.

On March 29, a complaint was lodged with police claiming that a 61-year-old gem businessman from Kahawatta had gone missing.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the businessman traveled on a motorcycle along the Kahawatta– Nilagama road on March 28 before his disappearance.

Later, his motorcycle was found near a bend on the same road while his mobile phone was discovered in a tea estate.

Further investigation by police led to the discovery of the body of the missing gem businessman in a mining pit yesterday (30).

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the suspect in connection with the murder has been taken into custody by the police.

Further investigations into the incident will be conducted by the Delwala police.

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