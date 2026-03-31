Sri Lankan among injured in Dubai from falling debris

Four individuals including a Sri Lankan in Dubai have sustained injuries caused by falling debris from a successful interception.

Authorities have confirmed that the incident resulted in minor injuries to two Indian nationals, one Bangladeshi national, and one Sri Lankan national.

Authorities in the emirate said that the interception resulted in shrapnel falling in a residential area in southern Dubai. The incident has also resulted in property damage.

The incident was handled in accordance with the highest safety standards, DMO said.

Multiple times today, Dubai residents heard loud booms. The Dubai Media Office confirmed the sounds heard by residents were results of ongoing military operations.

They were asked to stay in safe locations until the missile threat had passed, while defence forces continued to intercept and damage aerial threats coming from Iran.

Since the Iran war started on February 28, 2026, a total of 178 people have been injured, and 11 fatalities have been recorded in the UAE.

-- Agencies