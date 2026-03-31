Sri Lanka-Russia seek to enhance inter-parliamentary cooperation

Sri Lanka-Russia seek to enhance inter-parliamentary cooperation

March 31, 2026   08:55 pm

The Sri Lankan delegation led by the Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Ratnayake has held discussions with Vladimir Vasilyev, Parliamentary leader of the ruling United Russia party in the State Duma.

The discussions focused on enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation between Sri Lanka and Russia, with both sides exploring ways to deepen institutional engagement, according to the Media Division of the Leader of House.

During the meeting, Vasilyev highlighted the long-standing trade relations between the two countries and noted that more than 800 Sri Lankan students are currently pursuing higher education at Russian universities.

Amid ongoing global challenges, the two parties also exchanged views on Russia’s capabilities and examined avenues to further expand cooperation.

Parliamentary leader Vasilyev emphasized the importance of building stronger parliamentary collaboration based on the shared history and mutual interests of both nations.

The Sri Lankan delegation expressed appreciation for Russia’s continued support and its respect for Sri Lanka’s sovereignty. The delegation also reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to advancing the activities of the Sri Lanka–Russia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

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