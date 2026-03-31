US President Donald Trump has said the war in Iran is nearing its end and that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen on its own once American forces withdraw from the region.

In a phone interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, Trump said the US military campaign was obliterating Iran but would not last much longer.

“We’re not going to be there too much longer. We’re obliterating the s–t out of them right now, it’s a total obliteration. But we won’t have to be there much longer, but we have more work to do in terms of killing their offensive, whatever offensive capability they have left,” he said.

On the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 to 25 per cent of the world’s oil supply passes, Trump said the situation would resolve itself after the US pulls back, and that other nations dependent on the waterway should take matters into their own hands.

“Well, I think it’ll automatically open, but my attitude is, I’ve obliterated the country. They have no strength left, and let the countries that are using the strait, let them go and open it… because I would imagine whoever’s controlling the oil will be very happy to open the strait,” he told the New York Post.

“Well, I think it’ll automatically open, but my attitude is, I’ve obliterated the country. They have no strength left, and let the countries that are using the strait, let them go and open it… because I would imagine whoever’s controlling the oil will be very happy to open the strait, he told the New York Post.

Trump’s comments on the strait followed an earlier post on his Truth Social platform in which he directly rebuked the United Kingdom and other countries facing fuel shortages.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!” he wrote.

Trump told the New York Post that the military operation had accomplished key objectives. “Taking away their nuclear capability, and we’ve achieved regime change,” he said.

Asked whether he was planning to send his negotiating team, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance, to Pakistan or another country for talks, Trump declined to confirm anything.

“I don’t want to say that. I can’t talk to you about this stuff, all of it. Okay? I just can’t talk to you. It’s so ridiculous, right? What do you want me to give, my strategy? Do you want me to give you my strategy?” he said.

The war entered its 32nd day on Tuesday. It began on 28 February when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran under Operation Epic Fury, following the collapse of nuclear talks.

The strikes hit multiple Iranian cities and killed several senior leaders, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since retaliated with attacks across the Gulf, striking locations in Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Bahrain.

-- Agencies