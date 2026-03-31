Irrigation Department urges water conservation amid dry weather

Irrigation Department urges water conservation amid dry weather

March 31, 2026   09:56 pm

The Irrigation Department has urged the general public to use water sparingly amid the prevailing dry weather conditions in the country.

The Director of Irrigation (Hydrology & Disaster Management), L.S. Sooriyabandara stated that water levels in several major rivers are currently around 75%.

He noted that there is sufficient capacity to supply water for the current cultivation season.

“Water levels in most major rivers are currently at lower levels. However, of the 73 reservoirs managed by the Irrigation Department, many have exceeded 75% of their average capacity. Therefore, we are able to provide water for this season,” he said.

The Director further warned that there is a possibility of saltwater intrusion at locations where water is drawn from rivers for drinking purposes, particularly in the Nilwala, Kelani, and Kalu rivers.

Accordingly, the general public has been advised to use water with utmost care.

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