Implementation of new VAT tax invoice format postponed

Implementation of new VAT tax invoice format postponed

March 31, 2026   10:23 pm

The implementation of the standardized Value Added Tax (VAT) tax invoice format has been postponed, the Commissioner General of Inland Revenue has stated.

The implementation of the specified Tax Invoice format has been postponed until July 1, 2026.

Amendment to the gazette notification in this regard will be issued in due course, the Commissioner General added.

The reform was initially scheduled to come into effect on January 1, 2026 under Gazette Extraordinary No. 2463/05. However, due to practical issues and requests from VAT-registered businesses, the implementation date was postponed to April 1, 2026.

The new method aims to eliminate long-standing inconsistencies, strengthen compliance, and support the country’s broader digital taxation roadmap, the Commissioner General of Inland said in a statement.

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