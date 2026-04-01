Prevailing dry weather conditions expected to change from tomorrow

Prevailing dry weather conditions expected to change from tomorrow

April 1, 2026   05:32 am

The prevailing dry weather conditions over the island are expected to change from tomorrow, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces in the evening or night.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and NorthCentral provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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