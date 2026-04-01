Electricity tariffs increased from today

Electricity tariffs will increase with effect from today.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) granted approval to increase electricity tariffs following a request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for the second quarter of this year.

Although the CEB requested for a 13.56% electricity tariff revision, the PUCSL granted a revision of around 10% overall.

Under the electricity revision announced by the PUCSL for domestic consumers:

For the 0–30 units category, electricity tariffs will rise by 4.3%, resulting in a monthly increase of Rs. 15.

For the 31–60 units category, tariffs will go up by 6.9%, with a monthly increase of Rs. 45.

For the 61–90 units category, tariffs are also increased by 6.9%, translating to a monthly rise of Rs. 120.

For the 91–120 units category, tariffs will rise by 7.2%, leading to a monthly increase of Rs. 420.

For consumption above 180 units, electricity tariffs see a 25.3% increase, marking the highest rise under this adjustment, according to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the PUCSL has decided not to increase electricity tariffs for religious and charitable institutions that consume below 180 units monthly.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has decided to approve a 9.6% increase in electricity tariffs only for consumption above 180 units in those sectors.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to increase electricity tariffs by 8% for the general and household consumer categories, while limiting the electricity tariff increase for the industrial sector to 8.7%, according to the Commission.

For government institutions, the Public Utilities Commission has decided to raise electricity tariffs by 14.4%.

Meanwhile, the All Ceylon Restaurant Owners’ Association announced that the prices of several food items will be increased with effect from today, following the electricity tariff hike.

Accordingly, the prices of ‘Fried Rice’ and ‘Kottu’ will be increased by Rs. 30, while short eats will see an increase of Rs. 10.

Additionally, the prices of milk tea and plain tea will be raised by Rs. 5.

The Chairman of the Association, Harshana Rukshan stated that electricity consumption in almost all establishments operating canteens exceeds 180 units.

He further noted that the decision to increase prices was taken in order to sustain the industry in the face of significantly higher electricity costs.