All vehicle owners can obtain fuel today  CPC

Owners of vehicles with number plates ending in both odd and even numbers will be able to obtain fuel from filling stations today (April 1), the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced.

Since February 19, fuel quotas through the QR system have been issued based on the last digit of the vehicle number plate.

Accordingly, the last digit of the vehicles with zero and even-numbered number plates are allowed to purchase fuel on even-numbered dates.

The Managing Director of the CPC, Dr. Mayura Neththikumarage noted that despite today being an odd-numbered date, fuel will be dispensed to all vehicles including vehicles with number plates ending with an even number.