All vehicle owners can obtain fuel today  CPC

All vehicle owners can obtain fuel today  CPC

April 1, 2026   06:31 am

Owners of vehicles with number plates ending in both odd and even numbers will be able to obtain fuel from filling stations today (April 1), the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced.

Since February 19, fuel quotas through the QR system have been issued based on the last digit of the vehicle number plate.

Accordingly, the last digit of the vehicles with zero and even-numbered number plates are allowed to purchase fuel on even-numbered dates.

The Managing Director of the CPC, Dr. Mayura Neththikumarage noted that despite today being an odd-numbered date, fuel will be dispensed to all vehicles including vehicles with number plates ending with an even number.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Protests against proposed electricity tariff hike; Prices of food items to increase from tomorrow (English)

Protests against proposed electricity tariff hike; Prices of food items to increase from tomorrow (English)

Protests against proposed electricity tariff hike; Prices of food items to increase from tomorrow (English)

Fuel prices likely to remain unchanged until May 1 - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Fuel prices likely to remain unchanged until May 1 - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Cabinet nod to import rice amid shortage; Fuel allowance for MPs based on prices as of March 1 (English)

Cabinet nod to import rice amid shortage; Fuel allowance for MPs based on prices as of March 1 (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

"If India can, why cant Sri Lanka"; Sajith demands relief for people amidst energy crisis (English)

Public urged to use water sparingly Dry weather poses challenge to ensure uninterrupted supply: NWSDB (English)

Public urged to use water sparingly Dry weather poses challenge to ensure uninterrupted supply: NWSDB (English)

Container arrivals increased by 10-15%; Sufficient fuel stocks available for several sectors (English)

Container arrivals increased by 10-15%; Sufficient fuel stocks available for several sectors (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by around 10%; No power cuts planned, assures PUCSL (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by around 10%; No power cuts planned, assures PUCSL (English)