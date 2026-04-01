Inland Revenue Dept. postpones implementation of new VAT tax invoice format again

The implementation of the standardized Value Added Tax (VAT) tax invoice format has been postponed once again, the Inland Revenue Department has announced.

The implementation of the specified Tax Invoice format has been postponed until July 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, the amendment to the gazette notification in this regard will be issued in due course, the Department said in a statement.

The reform was initially scheduled to come into effect on January 1, 2026 under Gazette Extraordinary No. 2463/05. However, due to practical issues and requests from VAT-registered businesses, the implementation date was postponed to April 1, 2026.

The new method aims to eliminate long-standing inconsistencies, strengthen compliance, and support the country’s broader digital taxation roadmap, according to the Inland Revenue Department.