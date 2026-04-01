Vessel suspected of carrying narcotics intercepted by Navy brought to Dikkowita Harbour

The vessel suspected of carrying narcotics intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy in seas off southwest of Sri Lanka has been brought to the Dikkowita Harbour, the Department of Information stated.

In a special naval operation conducted in deep waters southwest of Sri Lanka, authorities intercepted a local multi-day fishing vessel suspected of transporting a consignment of narcotics.

Six individuals on board were taken into custody, the Navy confirmed.

Accordingly, the vessel has been escorted to the Dikkowita Harbour for further investigation and legal action, according to officials.