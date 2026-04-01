Vessel suspected of carrying narcotics intercepted by Navy brought to Dikkowita Harbour

Vessel suspected of carrying narcotics intercepted by Navy brought to Dikkowita Harbour

April 1, 2026   07:36 am

The vessel suspected of carrying narcotics intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy in seas off southwest of Sri Lanka has been brought to the Dikkowita Harbour, the Department of Information stated.

In a special naval operation conducted in deep waters southwest of Sri Lanka, authorities intercepted a local multi-day fishing vessel suspected of transporting a consignment of narcotics.

Six individuals on board were taken into custody, the Navy confirmed.

Accordingly, the vessel has been escorted to the Dikkowita Harbour for further investigation and legal action, according to officials.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Protests against proposed electricity tariff hike; Prices of food items to increase from tomorrow (English)

Protests against proposed electricity tariff hike; Prices of food items to increase from tomorrow (English)

Protests against proposed electricity tariff hike; Prices of food items to increase from tomorrow (English)

Fuel prices likely to remain unchanged until May 1 - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Fuel prices likely to remain unchanged until May 1 - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Cabinet nod to import rice amid shortage; Fuel allowance for MPs based on prices as of March 1 (English)

Cabinet nod to import rice amid shortage; Fuel allowance for MPs based on prices as of March 1 (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

"If India can, why cant Sri Lanka"; Sajith demands relief for people amidst energy crisis (English)

Public urged to use water sparingly Dry weather poses challenge to ensure uninterrupted supply: NWSDB (English)

Public urged to use water sparingly Dry weather poses challenge to ensure uninterrupted supply: NWSDB (English)

Container arrivals increased by 10-15%; Sufficient fuel stocks available for several sectors (English)

Container arrivals increased by 10-15%; Sufficient fuel stocks available for several sectors (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by around 10%; No power cuts planned, assures PUCSL (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by around 10%; No power cuts planned, assures PUCSL (English)