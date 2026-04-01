Iran threatens to target American tech firms if more leaders are killed

Iran threatens to target American tech firms if more leaders are killed

April 1, 2026   07:52 am

Iran has threatened to attack American tech firms if more of its leaders are killed, the semi-official outlet Fars reported.

“Since the main element in designing and tracking assassination targets is American ICT and AI companies, in response to these terrorist operations, from now on the main institutions effective in terrorist operations will be our legitimate targets,” Fars quoted Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as saying.

Apple, Microsoft, Google, Meta, IBM, HP, Intel, Tesla, Boeing and JP Morgan are among the 17 companies the IRGC threatened to target.

The IRGC called on the employees of American tech firms in the region to “immediately distance themselves from their workplaces” and for residents living near offices of those companies to move away to a safe place.

“Companies that actively participate in terrorist designs will be subject to reciprocal action in response to each assassination,” the IRGC said.

“These companies, starting from 20:00 on Wednesday, April 1 (Tehran time), should expect the destruction of their relevant units in return for each assassination in Iran,” the IRGC said, according to Fars.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies

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