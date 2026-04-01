2025 A/L Exam: Over 62% qualify for university admission

A total of 62.64 per cent of the total applicants who sat for the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination have qualified for university admission, according to the Department of Examinations.

The results of the 2025 A/L Exams were released to the world wide web yesterday (31).

The results can be obtained by entering the correct index number after logging on to the official websites of the Department of Examinations (www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk), the department said.

A total of 221,413 school applicants and 60,397 private applicants sat for the 2025 Advanced Level examination.

The Department of Examinations stated that 146,405 school applicants qualified for university admission while 30,122 private applicants also qualified for admission for state universities.

Accordingly, a total of 176,527 applicants qualified for university admission, which is 62.64 per cent of the total applicants.

Meanwhile, the results of 111 candidates who had faced the exam have been suspended due to various reasons, the Department added.