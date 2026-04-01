Kuwait says Iran drone attack sets airport fuel tanks ablaze, no casualties
April 1, 2026 08:26 am
An Iranian drone attack struck fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, sparking a massive fire but causing no casualties, Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA said.
The latest of several attacks on the airport and fuel storage there came as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran broadens with Tehran’s strikes on Israel and Gulf Arab states that host U.S. military installations.
Wednesday’s attack caused significant damage to airport fuel tanks belonging to the Kuwait Aviation Fuelling Company, the agency cited a spokesperson for the civil aviation authority as saying.
Source: Reuters
-- Agencies