Kuwait says Iran drone attack sets airport fuel tanks ablaze, no casualties

An Iranian drone attack struck fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport on ⁠Wednesday, sparking a massive fire but causing no casualties, Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA said.

The latest of several attacks on ⁠the airport and fuel storage there came as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran broadens with Tehran’s strikes on Israel and Gulf ⁠Arab states that host U.S. military installations.

Wednesday’s ⁠attack caused significant damage to airport fuel tanks belonging to the Kuwait Aviation Fuelling Company, the agency cited a spokesperson for the civil ⁠aviation authority as saying.

Source: Reuters

-- Agencies