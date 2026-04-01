Kuwait says Iran drone attack sets airport fuel tanks ablaze, no casualties

Kuwait says Iran drone attack sets airport fuel tanks ablaze, no casualties

April 1, 2026   08:26 am

An Iranian drone attack struck fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport on ⁠Wednesday, sparking a massive fire but causing no casualties, Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA said.

The latest of several attacks on ⁠the airport and fuel storage there came as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran broadens with Tehran’s strikes on Israel and Gulf ⁠Arab states that host U.S. military installations.

Wednesday’s ⁠attack caused significant damage to airport fuel tanks belonging to the Kuwait Aviation Fuelling Company, the agency cited a spokesperson for the civil ⁠aviation authority as saying.

Source: Reuters

-- Agencies

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