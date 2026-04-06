12-hour water cut in Padukka area due to low reservoir levels

12-hour water cut in Padukka area due to low reservoir levels

April 5, 2026   11:15 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced a 12-hour water cut in the Padukka and surrounding areas, from 8:00 p.m. today (05) until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow (06). 

In an official statement, the Board explained that water production at the Labugama and Kalatuwawa Water Treatment Plants, which operate through water reservoirs, has been limited due to rapidly declining reservoir levels.   

Accordingly, water supply to the areas serviced by these treatment plants will be restricted, with the shutdown scheduled to take place from tonight until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow.

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