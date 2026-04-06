Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the government has the capacity to resolve all issues.

The Minister emphasized that solutions have already been provided for certain concerns raised by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) and that further solutions will be implemented in the near future.

Currently, the dispute concerning appointments for post-intern medical doctors, which had led to an ongoing strike, has been resolved, he said.

Dr. Jayatissa noted that out of 453 eligible doctors, 435 have submitted applications for these appointments. He added that the relevant list is being prepared and will be officially released soon.

The Minister further stated that the first appointments for these doctors will be granted before Sinhala and Hindu New Year celebrations.