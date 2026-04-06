Island-wide fuel station owners to hold silent protest tomorrow

Island-wide fuel station owners to hold silent protest tomorrow

April 5, 2026   12:10 pm

Filling station owners across the island have announced a silent protest to be held tomorrow (06) from 9:30 a.m. in front of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), citing several unresolved issues, according to the Fuel Distributors’ Association.  

Executive Committee Member D.V. Shantha Silva stated that the primary reason for the protest is the difficulties faced by filling station employees due to the odd-even fuel distribution system currently in place.

Speaking at a media briefing, he emphasized that the existing system has caused significant inconvenience to fuel station operators and staff.

He further noted that under the fuel pricing formula, the CPC and other corporations receive a 6% operational profit margin, while fuel station owners were previously allocated a 3% commission. However, he claimed that this commission has been reduced by the new administration of the CPC.

Additionally, Silva highlighted that delays and irregularities in the supply of ordered diesel and petrol have made it increasingly difficult to maintain smooth operations at fuel stations.

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