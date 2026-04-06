Two Chinese nationals arrested with cigarettes worth over Rs. 3.63 mln at BIA

Two Chinese nationals have been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to illegally smuggle a large consignment of cigarettes into the country.

The suspects, aged 23 and 24, had arrived in Sri Lanka from Kunming, China, at approximately 1:10 a.m. today (05), Ada Derana reporter said.

They were apprehended while attempting to exit through the “Green Channel”, which is designated for passengers with no items to declare at the BIA in Katunayake.

Customs officials had discovered 121 cartons containing a total of 24,200 sticks of cigarettes manufactured in China concealed in their luggage.

The seized cigarettes are estimated to be worth around Rs. 3.63 million.

The two individuals are currently in the custody of airport customs officers, and further investigations are underway.