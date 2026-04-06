31 arrested over illegal fuel hoarding in island-wide raids within a month

31 arrested over illegal fuel hoarding in island-wide raids within a month

April 5, 2026   01:16 pm

A total of 31 individuals have been arrested over the illegal hoarding of fuel during raids conducted across the island over the past month, according to police. 

Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler, stated that the arrests were made during operations carried out from March 03 to yesterday (April 04).

During these raids, more than 52,000 litres of fuel were taken into police custody, including 47,006 litres of diesel, 2,668 litres of petrol, and 2,706 litres of kerosene.

The Police Media Spokesman further noted that legal action has been initiated against the suspects.

He added that the operations were conducted under the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), in response to the ongoing global energy crisis and to curb illegal fuel hoarding that causes inconvenience to the public.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old man was arrested in the Heiyanthuduwa area of Sapugaskanda for possession of 180 litres of diesel without a license.  

In a separate incident, two individuals aged 39 and 49 were arrested in Sevanagala while transporting 1,000 litres of kerosene in a lorry without a valid permit, following a tip-off received by the police.

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